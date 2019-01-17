In pics: China's 35th Antarctic expedition team at Dome A area

Members of China's 35th Antarctic expedition team arrive at the area of the Dome Argus (Dome A), the peak of Antarctica's inland icecap, in Antarctica, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

The Chinese national flag is seen at the area of the Dome Argus (Dome A), the peak of Antarctica's inland icecap, in Antarctica, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Members of China's 35th Antarctic expedition team pose for a group photo at the area of the Dome Argus (Dome A), the peak of Antarctica's inland icecap, in Antarctica, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

A member of China's 35th Antarctic expedition team erects the Chinese national flag at the area of the Dome Argus (Dome A), the peak of Antarctica's inland icecap, in Antarctica, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)