Light to Night Festival to kick off in Singapore

Invited guests look at light projection during a preview of the Light to Night Festival in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2019. The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An invited guest poses in front of the art installations during a preview of the Light to Night Festival in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2019. The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An invited guest experiences light projections and art installations during a preview of the Light to Night Festival in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2019. The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An invited guest looks at art installations during a preview of the Light to Night Festival in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2019. The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An invited guest walk past art installations during a preview of the Light to Night Festival in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2019. The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Invited guests experience the art installations during a preview of the Light to Night Festival in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2019. The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An invited guest experiences art installations during a preview of the Light to Night Festival in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2019. The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Invited guests experience light projections and art installations during a preview of the Light to Night Festival in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2019. The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)