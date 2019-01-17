China to keep economic growth within reasonable range: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a symposium where he hears views and recommendations made by scholars and entrepreneurs on a draft version of the government work report in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2019. Han Zheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier, attended the symposium. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

China will continue to innovate and improve its macro-control policies to offset external uncertainties and strive to keep economic growth within a reasonable range, Premier Li Keqiang said.Li made the remarks when presiding over a symposium held Tuesday, where he heard views and recommendations made by scholars and entrepreneurs on a draft version of the government work report.Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the country will speed up the transformation of its development model, further deepen reform and opening up, and promote high-quality development.Han Zheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier, attended the symposium.Li stressed the importance of a loose and fair business environment and support for enterprises, especially private and small ones, calling for countering downward pressure with greater market vitality.Inclusive and structural tax and fee cuts will be better implemented, and more will be done to address the financing difficulties of market entities, he said.Li also called for stimulating greater internal impetus to growth by encouraging innovation and the healthy development of new industries and businesses, which will be a major boost to employment.Investment in public services and infrastructure will be increased in a targeted, timely and reasonable manner, and there will be greater support to expanding domestic consumption to unlock the vast potential of the domestic market, Li said.