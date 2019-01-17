Reconstruction of Wanfu Temple in China's Fujian to be finished by end of 2019

A worker polishes a statue in Wanfu Temple on Huangbo Mountain in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 15, 2019. The reconstruction of Wanfu Temple, which has a history of 1,200 years, will be finished by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows the reconstruction site of Wanfu Temple on Huangbo Mountain in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province. The reconstruction of Wanfu Temple, which has a history of 1,200 years, will be finished by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Laborers work in Wanfu Temple on Huangbo Mountain in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 15, 2019. The reconstruction of Wanfu Temple, which has a history of 1,200 years, will be finished by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows Wanfu Temple on Huangbo Mountain in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province. The reconstruction of Wanfu Temple, which has a history of 1,200 years, will be finished by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows the original building in Wanfu Temple on Huangbo Mountain in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province. The reconstruction of Wanfu Temple, which has a history of 1,200 years, will be finished by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows a view in Wanfu Temple on Huangbo Mountain in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province. The reconstruction of Wanfu Temple, which has a history of 1,200 years, will be finished by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

