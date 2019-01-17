Police dogs trained in Wuhan, central China's Hubei

Police dog "Pi Te" is trained in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 15, 2019. "Pi Te", a Labrador for searching for explosive devices, was born in March 2018. It has been trained for 10 months and will cooperate with German shepherd "Heng Heng" for railway safety during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Police dogs "Pi Te" (R) and "Heng Heng" are led by trainers at the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 15, 2019. "Pi Te", a Labrador for searching for explosive devices, was born in March 2018. It has been trained for 10 months and will cooperate with German shepherd "Heng Heng" for railway safety during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

