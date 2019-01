In pics: pelicans at fishpond in Haikou, south China's Hainan

Pelicans are seen at a fishpond in Dingwen Village of Longquan County in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Pelicans are seen at a fishpond in Dingwen Village of Longquan County in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Pelicans are seen at a fishpond in Dingwen Village of Longquan County in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows a pelican at a fishpond in Dingwen Village of Longquan County in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Pelicans are seen at a fishpond in Dingwen Village of Longquan County in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows a pelican at a fishpond in Dingwen Village of Longquan County in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Pelicans are seen at a fishpond in Dingwen Village of Longquan County in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Pelicans are seen at a fishpond in Dingwen Village of Longquan County in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)