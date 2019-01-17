Learning Chinese

Chat attackmove (to another home)搬家(bānjiā)A: I'm exhausted. When did I buy so much useless junk?累死我了,我什么时候买了这么多没用的东西？(lèisǐ wǒ le, wǒ shénme shíhòu mǎile zhèmeduō méiyònɡ de dōnɡxī?)B: Luckily, today I had a day off and so could help you move. How are you going to thank me?幸好我今天休假可以来帮你搬家,你怎么感谢我？(xìnɡhǎo wǒ jīntiān xiūjià kěyǐ lái bānɡnǐ bānjiā, nǐ zěnme ɡǎnxiè wǒ?)A: I'll treat you to dinner tonight! But first I need you to help me deal with this pile of old clothes, there's no room at my new place.今天的晚饭我请你！但我还要麻烦你帮我处理这一堆旧衣服,我的新家也没地方放了。(jīntiān de wǎnfàn wǒ qǐnɡnǐ. dàn wǒ háiyào máfán nǐ bānɡwǒ chùlǐ zhè yīduī jiù yīfú, wǒde xīnjiā yě méi dìfānɡ fànɡle.)B: I'll drive these clothes over to the Red Cross. I think they'll be able to deal with them.那我开车把这些衣服送到红十字会吧,我想他们有办法处理。(nà wǒ kāichē bǎ zhèxiē yīfú sònɡdào hónɡshízìhuì bā, wǒxiǎnɡ tāmén yǒu bànfǎ chùlǐ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT