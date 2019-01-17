Learning Chinese

Chat attack
move (to another home)
搬家
(bānjiā)
A: I'm exhausted. When did I buy so much useless junk?
累死我了,我什么时候买了这么多没用的东西？
(lèisǐ wǒ le, wǒ shénme shíhòu mǎile zhèmeduō méiyònɡ de dōnɡxī?)
B: Luckily, today I had a day off and so could help you move. How are you going to thank me?
幸好我今天休假可以来帮你搬家,你怎么感谢我？
(xìnɡhǎo wǒ jīntiān xiūjià kěyǐ lái bānɡnǐ bānjiā, nǐ zěnme ɡǎnxiè wǒ?)
A: I'll treat you to dinner tonight! But first I need you to help me deal with this pile of old clothes, there's no room at my new place.
今天的晚饭我请你！但我还要麻烦你帮我处理这一堆旧衣服,我的新家也没地方放了。
(jīntiān de wǎnfàn wǒ qǐnɡnǐ. dàn wǒ háiyào máfán nǐ bānɡwǒ chùlǐ zhè yīduī jiù yīfú, wǒde xīnjiā yě méi dìfānɡ fànɡle.)
B: I'll drive these clothes over to the Red Cross. I think they'll be able to deal with them.
那我开车把这些衣服送到红十字会吧,我想他们有办法处理。
(nà wǒ kāichē bǎ zhèxiē yīfú sònɡdào hónɡshízìhuì bā, wǒxiǎnɡ tāmén yǒu bànfǎ chùlǐ.)
