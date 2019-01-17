Crossword

2019/1/17

 ACROSS



  1 Home, in Rome

  5 Spanish request for a kiss

 11 Soybean holder

 14 Needs to repay

 15 Key with four flats

 16 Peyton Manning's brother

 17 Bookie's scam

 19 "To a ..." poem

 20 How aircraft carriers travel

 21 "Fewer personal details, pls"

 22 Show anger, cat-style

 23 Be a deciding factor

 27 Special anniversary

 30 Mister Ed's Mrs. Right, e.g.

 31 Heroic story

 32 Hungarian's neighbor

 35 Rummage (through)

 38 NASCAR additive

 39 Lose concentration

 41 Rowboat need

 42 "Me too"

 44 Air impurifier

 45 Millennial's exclusion anxiety

 46 Actress Hayworth

 48 Hints at, with "to"

 50 Newcomers in an area minus those leaving

 54 Garfield's foil

 55 Enable

 56 South American range

 60 QBs' successes

 61 Motto for the cautious, and a hint to the starts of 17-, 23-, 39-, and 50-Across

 64 Black ops org.

 65 Palm line

 66 Simplicity

 67 Rooster's mate

 68 Comic character Pee-wee

 69 Sign on a school bus

DOWN

  1 Groomer's tool

  2 Up, up and ___

  3 Schedules, as an alarm

  4 Hardly self-indulgent

  5 Bud for life

  6 Broken-up British label

  7 Half of a third

  8 Japanese cartoon style

  9 Philosophy of oneness

 10 Work unit

 11 Dog bowl rarity

 12 Any Beatles song, now

 13 Cuts back on carbs, say

 18 Signal, as a cab

 22 Draped Indian garment

 24 Argentinian coin

 25 WWI decade

 26 Luggage vehicle

 27 Zooey's "New Girl" role

 28 No more than

 29 Supported by both sides

 33 Dream sleep letters

 34 Heckle, in a way

 36 Injured, as a leg

 37 Wielder of love arrows

 39 Hollow pasta

 40 Lumpy citrus

 43 Silent performer

 45 Comic strips

 47 Blindingly bright

 49 Pumpernickel purchase

 50 iPhone XS screen feature

 51 Oscar winner Redmayne

 52 Send to a specialist

 53 Starting squad

 57 "Darn!"

 58 Edmonton gas brand

 59 Dance move

 61 Stanford, e.g.: Abbr.

 62 Org. concerned with air bags?

 63 Kyoto coin

Solution



 

