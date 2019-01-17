Puzzle

1 Home, in Rome5 Spanish request for a kiss11 Soybean holder14 Needs to repay15 Key with four flats16 Peyton Manning's brother17 Bookie's scam19 "To a ..." poem20 How aircraft carriers travel21 "Fewer personal details, pls"22 Show anger, cat-style23 Be a deciding factor27 Special anniversary30 Mister Ed's Mrs. Right, e.g.31 Heroic story32 Hungarian's neighbor35 Rummage (through)38 NASCAR additive39 Lose concentration41 Rowboat need42 "Me too"44 Air impurifier45 Millennial's exclusion anxiety46 Actress Hayworth48 Hints at, with "to"50 Newcomers in an area minus those leaving54 Garfield's foil55 Enable56 South American range60 QBs' successes61 Motto for the cautious, and a hint to the starts of 17-, 23-, 39-, and 50-Across64 Black ops org.65 Palm line66 Simplicity67 Rooster's mate68 Comic character Pee-wee69 Sign on a school bus1 Groomer's tool2 Up, up and ___3 Schedules, as an alarm4 Hardly self-indulgent5 Bud for life6 Broken-up British label7 Half of a third8 Japanese cartoon style9 Philosophy of oneness10 Work unit11 Dog bowl rarity12 Any Beatles song, now13 Cuts back on carbs, say18 Signal, as a cab22 Draped Indian garment24 Argentinian coin25 WWI decade26 Luggage vehicle27 Zooey's "New Girl" role28 No more than29 Supported by both sides33 Dream sleep letters34 Heckle, in a way36 Injured, as a leg37 Wielder of love arrows39 Hollow pasta40 Lumpy citrus43 Silent performer45 Comic strips47 Blindingly bright49 Pumpernickel purchase50 iPhone XS screen feature51 Oscar winner Redmayne52 Send to a specialist53 Starting squad57 "Darn!"58 Edmonton gas brand59 Dance move61 Stanford, e.g.: Abbr.62 Org. concerned with air bags?63 Kyoto coin

Solution