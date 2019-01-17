Puzzle ACROSS
1 Home, in Rome
5 Spanish request for a kiss
11 Soybean holder
14 Needs to repay
15 Key with four flats
16 Peyton Manning's brother
17 Bookie's scam
19 "To a ..." poem
20 How aircraft carriers travel
21 "Fewer personal details, pls"
22 Show anger, cat-style
23 Be a deciding factor
27 Special anniversary
30 Mister Ed's Mrs. Right, e.g.
31 Heroic story
32 Hungarian's neighbor
35 Rummage (through)
38 NASCAR additive
39 Lose concentration
41 Rowboat need
42 "Me too"
44 Air impurifier
45 Millennial's exclusion anxiety
46 Actress Hayworth
48 Hints at, with "to"
50 Newcomers in an area minus those leaving
54 Garfield's foil
55 Enable
56 South American range
60 QBs' successes
61 Motto for the cautious, and a hint to the starts of 17-, 23-, 39-, and 50-Across
64 Black ops org.
65 Palm line
66 Simplicity
67 Rooster's mate
68 Comic character Pee-wee
69 Sign on a school busDOWN
1 Groomer's tool
2 Up, up and ___
3 Schedules, as an alarm
4 Hardly self-indulgent
5 Bud for life
6 Broken-up British label
7 Half of a third
8 Japanese cartoon style
9 Philosophy of oneness
10 Work unit
11 Dog bowl rarity
12 Any Beatles song, now
13 Cuts back on carbs, say
18 Signal, as a cab
22 Draped Indian garment
24 Argentinian coin
25 WWI decade
26 Luggage vehicle
27 Zooey's "New Girl" role
28 No more than
29 Supported by both sides
33 Dream sleep letters
34 Heckle, in a way
36 Injured, as a leg
37 Wielder of love arrows
39 Hollow pasta
40 Lumpy citrus
43 Silent performer
45 Comic strips
47 Blindingly bright
49 Pumpernickel purchase
50 iPhone XS screen feature
51 Oscar winner Redmayne
52 Send to a specialist
53 Starting squad
57 "Darn!"
58 Edmonton gas brand
59 Dance move
61 Stanford, e.g.: Abbr.
62 Org. concerned with air bags?
63 Kyoto coin
