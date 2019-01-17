Children perform traditional folk dance to greet Spring Festival in east China's Zhejiang

Kindergarten children give a traditional folk dance show to local villagers in celebrations to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Xintang Village of Changxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. The Spring Festival starts from the first day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Kindergarten children show lanterns made from recycled materials in celebrations to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Xintang Village of Changxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. The Spring Festival starts from the first day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

