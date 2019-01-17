Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Your birthday should be a day to celebrate! Your luck is about to reach an all new high, so don't hesitate to take some risks. The opportunities you come across today may not return again for quite some time. Your lucky numbers: 1, 7, 9, 16, 17.







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not allow negative thinking to encroach on your life. Focusing on the good things in your life will bring in some much needed positive energy. Keep a close eye on your wallet, or you may end up spending more than you can afford. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



There is no need to be serious all the time. You may be surprised by how freeing it is to crack a smile at work now and then. The resulting atmosphere will actually make you more productive. A family member may be in need of a helping hand. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



It will pay off if you take some time out today to brush up on your chosen field. The information you discover is sure to prove useful a lot sooner than you think. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Keep your lips locked tight when it comes to speaking your mind today. Those you must communicate are in a foul mood and the wrong word spoken at the wrong time will have some serious ramifications. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A precarious situation may have you feeling a little nervous. Don't hesitate to take a few moments to regain your balance if you need to. You have what it takes, now you just have to have confidence in yourself. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



If you are feeling stressed, keep in mind that your friends and family can help lighten your load. All you have to do is be willing to admit you need the help. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A problem that has been causing you some trouble will finally be solved today. You are about to experience a small dip when it comes to your financial luck. This will not be a good time for new investments. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



If you have any secrets that have been weighing you down, this will be a good day to unburden yourself. Those that truly matter to you will not pass judgment. Exploring investment opportunities will help you further your financial security. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Like will call to like. If you remain positive you will attract positive people to your side. Together you will accomplish great things. Reckless spending will have a lasting impact on your bank account. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be able to brighten your day by seeking out new experiences. You will cross paths with a chance to improve your career, so make sure you stay on the lookout. Love is on the rise! This will be a good time to get closer to someone you are interested in. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Know your limits. If you try to take on too many things at once today, you are likely to collapse under all the weight. A financial issue will have to be dealt with quickly. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not let the past drag you down, your focus should be on the future and making your dreams a reality. A friend may give you some insight into a recent problem that you have been having trouble with. ✭✭✭

