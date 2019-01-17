In pics: gale on highway in Maytas, NW China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/17 13:49:17

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows gale on a highway in Maytas of Emin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Maytas is known for its gales and blizzards throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 13, 2019 shows gale blowing grass down off a highway in Maytas of Emin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Maytas is known for its gales and blizzards throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows machines sweeping snow on a road in Maytas of Emin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Maytas is known for its gales and blizzards throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows gale on a highway in Maytas of Emin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Maytas is known for its gales and blizzards throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows machines sweeping snow on a road in Maytas of Emin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Maytas is known for its gales and blizzards throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 13, 2019 shows gale on a highway in Maytas of Emin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Maytas is known for its gales and blizzards throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows snow on a highway in Maytas of Emin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Maytas is known for its gales and blizzards throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


 

Posted in: CHINA
