Wintersweet blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang

Wintersweet blossoms are seen at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Plum blossoms are seen at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A visitor takes pictures of plum blossoms at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)