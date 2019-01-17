Wintersweet blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/17 13:55:58

Wintersweet blossoms are seen at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Wintersweet blossoms are seen at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Wintersweet blossoms are seen at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Plum blossoms are seen at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Plum blossoms are seen at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Wintersweet blossoms are seen at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

A visitor takes pictures of plum blossoms at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus