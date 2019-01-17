City landmark models made of 1.5 mln Lego bricks displayed in Shenyang

A child views a stadium model made of Lego bricks at the Legoland Discovery Center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2019. City landmark models made of 1.5 million Lego bricks were displayed at the center. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

People view miniature of landmarks made of Lego bricks at the Legoland Discovery Center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2019. City landmark models made of 1.5 million Lego bricks were displayed at the center. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows a railway station model made of Lego bricks at the Legoland Discovery Center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. City landmark models made of 1.5 million Lego bricks were displayed at the center. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Children view a TV tower model made of Lego bricks at the Legoland Discovery Center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2019. City landmark models made of 1.5 million Lego bricks were displayed at the center. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A child views Lego brick miniature of the Shenyang Palace Museum at the Legoland Discovery Center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2019. City landmark models made of 1.5 million Lego bricks were displayed at the center. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A visitor takes photos of Lego brick miniature of landmarks at the Legoland Discovery Center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2019. City landmark models made of 1.5 million Lego bricks were displayed at the center. (Xinhua/Long Lei)