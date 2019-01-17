China, Rwanda jointly bridging the trade imbalance

Lt. Gen. Charles Kayonga, Rwanda Ambassador to China Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Rwanda in China





The trade between China and Rwanda has shown a strong uptrend throughout 2018, with the two countries' trade surging by more than 40 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months last year. One of the stimuli behind the trade boost is the online cooperation between the two countries, with Rwanda signing an Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) agreement with Alibaba and selling some of its coffee products on Tmall platform to Chinese customers. A Rwanda government delegation also visited the headquarters of Alibaba recently to learn about how China established its own digital mechanism from scratch. The Global Times reporter Xie Jun (GT) recently interviewed Lt. Gen. Charles Kayonga (Charles), Rwanda Ambassador to China, during the aforementioned tour and heard his opinion on how Rwanda has ramped up efforts to build its own online ecosystem and what can Chinese companies contribute and gain from that trend.Yes. Rwanda was, I recall, the first globally in information communications technology (ICT) promotion, according to Global Technology Report 2015 and most available, open data government in Africa, according to Global Open Data Index 2015. We have laid about 5,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables in Rwanda which will facilitate access to various broadband services including e-commerce. Besides infrastructure building, we have also put a lot of effort into training our youth. A major percentage of our budget goes to education of the young, both at home and abroad, in science and technology.Chinese companies will find a developed ICT infrastructure, as well as the favorable business environment, where Rwanda is currently rated as No.1 in Africa for doing business, having overtaken Mauritius.Digitalization is just beginning in Rwanda and its impact on the economy is still negligible but nonetheless increasing. We have e-commerce startups opening up, as young entrepreneurs come up with innovative digital solutions for transportation, banking and public health etc.The government is also accelerating the digitization of services in governance, banking, education and doing business among others. China's digital age can definitely offer some useful experience in those areas. A review of Chinese development following reform and opening-up 40 years ago, shows that the country has grown exponentially following the internet revolution and e-commerce has been one of the beneficiaries.Alibaba, for example, has grown into an internet giant in China in just less than two decades. Rwanda would like to learn from this experience through our partnership with Alibaba. This partnership will facilitate our own transition as we adapt the good practices to our own situation in Rwanda.E-commerce is helping boost trade of certain products between the two countries. For example, several of our coffee brands are traded on Tmall after our partnership with Alibaba. In the past, our coffee was not very well-known in China. It is now getting more well-known because of this partnership.Our tourism is also being marketed on Alibaba's Fliggy and customers can now see products and buy them directly. This will in turn encourage more coffee growing and maybe even other products as we expand the range of products and brands in the Chinese market. Already, Alibaba's Hema Fresh is eyeing making an investment in Rwanda, as a source for fresh supplies for the Hema Freshippo. In the near future we expect more fresh products such as avocados, chili peppers, French beans, tomatoes and tree tomatoes in the Chinese market.The trade structure between China and Rwanda is unbalanced. We are cooperating with China to change the current structure. This is the reason China is so willing to support Rwanda in agriculture modernization and industrialization in order to facilitate Rwanda's efforts at value addition to our raw materials. We will look to establish agriculture processing industries as well as processing industries for minerals and forestry resources among others.Yes I do. I've been using those applications [in China] to buy things online such as clothes, electric equipment, almost everything. I also buy food online including fresh foods from Hainan. Hainan, having a tropical climate, produces some foodstuffs similar to those in my country. I think generally digital shopping has made life very convenient. You can get virtually anything you want irrespective of the various situations that in the past could have prevented you from getting the service.