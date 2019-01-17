Two-thirds of LGBT+ Britons plan to quit jobs in 3 years

Almost two-thirds of British LGBT+ employees say they will quit within three years because their companies are not committed to a diverse workplace, a global study revealed on Thursday.



Sixty-three percent of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender workers in Britain said they would seek employment elsewhere, compared with 43 percent of straight white men, according to research published by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).



Fifty percent of British LGBT+ employees surveyed said their employers had failed to improve existing diversity and inclusion policies over the past one to three years.



"The worrying thing is that while 98 percent of firms offer diversity and inclusion programs, three-quarters of staff members are not indicating that they are seeing any personal benefit," said Elliot Vaughn, BCG partner and one of the authors of the report.



"People are looking for a workplace free of bias, which is not that much to ask for," he said.



BCG analyzed responses from 16,500 people working in a range of industries in 14 countries, including Brazil and the United States. The survey included 1,650 LGBT+ people.



Workplace diversity has risen up the corporate agenda in recent years, helped by visible campaigns around pay parity in particular designed to improve working conditions for women, ethnic minorities and LGBT+ people.

