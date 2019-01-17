Kane’s injury won’t change Spurs’ transfer plans: boss

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's ankle injury that will sideline him until March was tough to take but has not affected the club's January transfer window plans, manager Mauricio Pochettino told Sky Sports on Wednesday.



Kane damaged left ankle ligaments near the end of the 1-0 loss to Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday after being sandwiched between Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones.



Tottenham are already without their South Korea forward Son Heung-min who left after the United game to join up with his country at the Asian Cup which runs until the February 1 final.



But France midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who pulled up with a groin injury just before halftime in the United defeat, should be fit for the League Cup semifinal second leg at Chelsea next week. Spurs lead 1-0 from the first game at Wembley.



Pochettino said it was "tough" to be without "one of the best strikers in the world" for the next six weeks, but added that it could be an opportunity for the academy players.



"It didn't change [the club's approach to the January window] all that happened with Harry," said the Argentine.



"It didn't change our mind. I think it's a very good opportunity for players to play more, to step up. I'm sure it's going to be a good opportunity for young players through the academy to show their quality."





