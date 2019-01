Tax reductions complete

China has completed the tax reduction tasks of 2018 and will further strengthen regulation of tax risk management in 2019, people.com.cn reported on Thursday, citing the State Taxation Administration.



The country's initial reform of individual income tax, which started on October 1, 2018, has relieved 100 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) worth of tax burdens, the authority said, noting that the incomes of 70 million taxpayers had been exempted.