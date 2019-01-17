Facial recognition check-in

Travelers wait to enter a railway station in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, using an electronic facial recognition system on Thursday. The railway station recently adopted the real name check-in system with facial recognition technology, which can help travelers save time. Other cities applying such technology include Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province and Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, according to media reports. Photo: VCG