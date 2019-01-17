Huawei victim of high-tech McCarthyism

The Wall Street Journal reported that US Federal prosecutors are "pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies Co. for allegedly stealing trade secrets from US business partners, including technology used by T-Mobile US Inc. to test smartphones," according to people familiar with the matter.



If true, that would mean Washington is determined to use all measures to suppress Huawei.



News of US allies barring Huawei equipment has been constantly emerging. After the Meng Wanzhou incident, a Huawei employee was arrested on alleged spying charges in Poland. Now Huawei is under US criminal investigation.



Several US lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday that would "ban the sale of US chips or other components" to Chinese telecommunications companies, in particular Huawei and ZTE, which "violate US sanctions or export control laws," Reuters reported.



All the cases form a big picture in which Washington and its allies are suppressing Chinese telecom companies.



Huawei is the world's largest telecom equipment maker and second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. It also produces high-quality chips.



It is pathetic that such a comprehensive high-tech enterprise is accused and undermined. The US is realizing its political purposes by judicial means.



With 180,000 employees all over the world, Huawei has greatly contributed to global telecommunications. Nonetheless, as an old Chinese saying goes: If you are out to condemn somebody, you can always trump up a charge. The US persecution of Huawei is setting a terrible precedent.



The US is treating Huawei like a geopolitical battle enemy. But the company is dedicated to technology and commerce. Washington has jeopardized such companies' rights to keep out of politics by forcibly attaching political labels to Huawei and ZTE. This is McCarthyism in the technological field.



When introducing bills, US Senator Tom Cotton claimed "Huawei is effectively an intelligence-gathering arm of the Chinese Communist Party" and "if Chinese telecom companies like Huawei violate our sanctions or export control laws, they should receive nothing less than the death penalty." For the Chinese people, these sound like the words of a madman. But they can be spread and emphasized in the US. It made people see the distortion of US ideology.



Huawei has emerged in a developing country as one of the world-leading telecom companies.



The US crackdown on Huawei reveals its narrow-minded strategy. The US is reluctant to see the positive side of Huawei's rise, and its actions are fully dictated by its national interests. Washington is highly selfish and lacks the necessary tolerance to be a global leader.



The difficulty of China's peaceful rise is being transferred to the toughness of development for Chinese enterprises. The core of a country's competitiveness lies in its companies, as demonstrated by the suffering of companies like Huawei and ZTE.



Many Chinese are confident in Huawei and believe it cannot be defeated as its technological capability offers it sufficient room to confront the challenges. Huawei will prove its innocence by consistent cooperation with its clients and prove that turning back on Huawei for a security reason is a mistake.



It is hoped the Chinese government will figure out more solutions to protect Chinese enterprises from political discrimination. The countries and companies which rebuff Chinese firms for unjustifiable reasons will pay the price.





