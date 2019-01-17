Model claiming Trump secrets deported from Thailand

Belarusian model and escort Anastasia Vashukevich is photographed at the immigration detention center before being deported in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Photo: VCG

A Belarusian model who claimed she had evidence of Russian efforts to help Donald Trump win office was deported from Thailand on Thursday after being convicted of participating in a "sex training course."Anastasia Vashukevich, known by her pen name Nastya Rybka, was held with several others in a police raid in February 2017 in the sleazy seaside resort of Pattaya.In a case that veered between salacious and bizarre, Vashukevich said she had traveled to Thailand after ­becoming embroiled in a political scandal with Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska - a onetime associate of Trump's disgraced former campaign director Paul Manafort.She then set tongues wagging by promising to reveal "missing puzzle pieces" regarding claims the Kremlin aided Trump's 2016 presidential election victory. But the material never surfaced and critics dismissed the claims as a publicity stunt.In the risque Pattaya seminar led by Alex Kirillov, a self-styled Russian seduction guru, some participants wore shirts that said "sex animator" - though one person at the time described it as more of a romance and relationship course.Vashukevich pleaded guilty alongside seven others to multiple charges, including solicitation and illegal assembly at a Pattaya court on Tuesday, which ordered the group be deported.Kirillov, who has served as a quasi-spokesperson for the mostly Russian group, told reporters as they arrived at court Tuesday that he believed they were set up."I think somebody ordered [our ­arrest]... for money," he said.Vashukevich looked somber as she entered the courthouse and did not respond to questions from the media.On Thursday afternoon, Vashukevich and the majority of the convicted were put on an Aeroflot flight for Moscow, bringing to an end the Thai side of a baffling case.They are also blacklisted from returning to Thailand.It was unclear what would happen to them on arrival in Moscow but the two Belarusians on the afternoon flight - which would include Vashukevich - are expected not to stay overnight and transit to Belarus.That may be preferable for Vashukevich, who has more than 120,000 followers on Instagram and penned a book about seducing oligarchs, because she also faces legal problems in Russia.