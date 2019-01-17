N.Korean envoy flies to DC for nuclear talks

By Agencies Source:AFP Published: 2019/1/17 21:44:49
North Korea's top envoy involved in denuclearization talks with the US boarded a flight in Beijing for Washington on Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said.

US and South Korean media previously ­quoted unidentified sources as saying US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean official Kim Yong-chol were expected to meet in the US capital on Friday to discuss a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Yong-chol, Kim Jong-un's right-hand man, was seen getting into a vehicle at Beijing airport after flying in from Pyongyang, pictures showed. 

Hours later, he left the Chinese capital on a United Airlines flight which is expected to land in Washington at 6:50 pm local time, Yonhap reported, adding that he was accompanied by two North Korean officials.

Pompeo had planned to meet his North ­Korean counterpart to discuss a second summit in November, but the meeting was postponed.

Kim Yong-chol was last in Washington in June, when he delivered a letter from Kim Jong-un to Trump that opened the way for an unprecedented meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Singapore on June 12.

CNN quoted a source familiar with US-North Korea talks as saying that Kim Yong-chol would be carrying a new letter from Kim Jong-un to Trump in Washington.

Chinese and South Korean envoys on Korean Peninsula affairs met in Seoul on Thursday, the South's foreign ministry said. Kong Xuanyou and Lee Do-hoon were expected to have discussed ways to achieve denuclearization.

In Singapore last year, Kim Jong-un pledged to work towards denuclearization, but there has been little significant progress since.

Contact was resumed after the North Korean leader delivered a New Year speech in which he said he was willing to meet Trump "at any time," South Korean Ambassador to the US Cho ­Yoon-je told reporters last week. 



