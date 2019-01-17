N.Korean envoy flies to DC for nuclear talks

North Korea
's top envoy involved in denuclearization talks with the US boarded a flight in Beijing for Washington on Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said.
US and South Korean media previously quoted unidentified sources as saying US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean official Kim Yong-chol were expected to meet in the US capital on Friday to discuss a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
.
Kim Yong-chol, Kim Jong-un's right-hand man, was seen getting into a vehicle at Beijing airport after flying in from Pyongyang, pictures showed.
Hours later, he left the Chinese capital on a United Airlines flight which is expected to land in Washington at 6:50 pm local time, Yonhap reported, adding that he was accompanied by two North Korean officials.
Pompeo had planned to meet his North Korean counterpart to discuss a second summit in November, but the meeting was postponed.
Kim Yong-chol was last in Washington in June, when he delivered a letter from Kim Jong-un to Trump that opened the way for an unprecedented meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Singapore on June 12.
CNN quoted a source familiar with US-North Korea talks as saying that Kim Yong-chol would be carrying a new letter from Kim Jong-un to Trump in Washington.
Chinese and South Korean envoys on Korean Peninsula
affairs met in Seoul on Thursday, the South's foreign ministry said. Kong Xuanyou and Lee Do-hoon were expected to have discussed ways to achieve denuclearization.
In Singapore last year, Kim Jong-un pledged to work towards denuclearization, but there has been little significant progress since.
Contact was resumed after the North Korean leader delivered a New Year speech in which he said he was willing to meet Trump "at any time," South Korean Ambassador to the US Cho Yoon-je told reporters last week.