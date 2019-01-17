1 dead, 1 missing as S.Korean fishing boat catches fire: media





A marine policeman looks for a missing Chinese in the southwest waters of South Korea, Jan. 17, 2019. A fishing boat caught fire in the southwest waters of South Korea on Thursday morning, leaving one person dead, one missing and one wounded. (Xinhua)

Marine policemen work on the fishing boat in the southwest waters of South Korea, Jan. 17, 2019. A fishing boat caught fire in the southwest waters of South Korea on Thursday morning, leaving one person dead, one missing and one wounded. (Xinhua)

