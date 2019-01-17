China urges US to make ‘right choice’ ahead of Vice Premier Liu He’s visit to Washington for trade talks

Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, points at a reporter for questions at a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Wang Cong/GT

China on Thursday called on the US to make prudent and right decisions in its trade policies toward China and avoid hurting the highly interdependent trade relationship that has benefited both sides, as officials are set to hold a new round of negotiations aimed at defusing bilateral trade tensions.At the invitation of US officials, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington from January 30-31 for a new round of trade talks with his US counterparts - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer - Gao Feng, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a press briefing in Beijing.This would be the second face-to-face meeting between Chinese and US officials since leaders of the two countries reached a truce deal in early December to allow negotiations to resolve their trade disputes before March 1.A round of mid-level talks was held in Beijing earlier this month, where officials discussed various topics from trade balances and structural issues but left the decision-making to higher-level negotiations.While Gao did not offer further details about the upcoming talks, the MOFCOM spokesperson suggested that the US should focus on the mutual benefits of the bilateral trade relationship and avoid hurting the interests of both sides."In the 40 years since China and the US established diplomatic relations, mutual interests in the economic and trade areas have far exceeded differences," Gao said, noting that bilateral trade reached more than $630 billion in 2018, while two-way investments surpassed $240 billion."We hope the US will be able to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between industries of the two sides," he said. "That is the right choice for the basic interests of the industries and peoples of the two countries."Gao was responding to recent comments by former US trade representative Robert Zoellick, who warned that the US "can't contain China.""Lighthizer's comments in the past have tried to suggest that you can decouple the US and Chinese economies. I think that would be very difficult," Zoellick said on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on Monday, according to the South China Morning Post.Faced with pressure from the economic slowdown and market turbulence stemming from the trade war, Chinese and US officials have shown willingness to address their differences through negotiations to avoid further damage."The trade war has truly affected the US economy and stock market," Liang Haiming, chairman and chief economist of the China Silk Road iValley Research Institute, citing a recent stock rout and other drops in economic indicators, told the Global Times."As someone who focuses on the economy, [US President Donald Trump] understands he needs to improve the economy to have a chance at a second term."Liang noted that a recent poll showed only 41 percent of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the US economy and "therefore, there is a very big possibility that they reach some agreement."However, US officials have been sending mixed signals in recent days. On the one hand, they agreed to continue talks, while on the other, they stepped up their scrutiny of Chinese technology companies and trade policies.US lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation to ban the sale of US chips or other components to Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE. The US Department of Commerce has sought public comment on strict export controls on 14 advanced technology categories.Commenting on the US moves on Thursday, Gao said, "China hopes that relevant countries should prudently deal [with the issues] and take constructive measures to avoid an impact on normal global technological and trade cooperation."The trade talks come at "messy time" in US domestic politics, referring to a prolonged government shutdown in the US and constant partisan fights, which could weigh on potential outcomes, according to Lin Guijun, vice president of the University of International Business and Economics."All considered, it is more likely that the two sides will reach periodic deals to temporarily hold off on tariffs and allow more time for further discussions," he told the Global Times on Thursday.