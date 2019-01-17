German business group’s accusations against Beijing policies baseless: MOFCOM

A China-Europe train at Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. File photo: VCG
China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) on Thursday slammed a policy report from a German industry group that called on Germany and the EU to adopt a tougher policy stance on China, saying the group's accusations are baseless and urging it to drop its zero-sum game mindset.
"The accusations in the policy paper against the Chinese side are not in line with the truth," Gao Feng, a spokesperson for the MOFCOM, told a press briefing in Beijing, adding that cooperation between China and the EU benefits both sides.
In a lengthy report released last week, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) issued criticism of what it claimed to be unfair trade practices in China, including market restrictions, forced technology transfers and industrial policies, claims that have been repeatedly denied by China.
The BDI report then made dozens of demands for the EU and German governments to take a tougher policy stance on China and support their local companies to better compete with Chinese firms.
"Competition and cooperation have coexisted in China-EU economic and trade relations. Competition does not necessarily mean winning and losing; both sides could realize win-win cooperation," Gao said, citing rising trade between China and the EU.
In 2018, bilateral trade between China and the EU reached $682.2 billion, up 10.6 percent year-on-year, while China-Germany trade rose 9.4 percent to $183.9 billion, according to the MOFCOM spokesperson.
"China will continue to open up and we are willing to share opportunities with the EU side. But we also hope the EU industry drops its zero-sum game thinking, disseminates rational comments and jointly promotes higher-quality cooperation between China and the EU," he said.