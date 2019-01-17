Investments set to outshine exports, consumption as China’s growth engine: UBS

China's GDP growth this year is forecast to be 6.1 percent amid weakening exports and consumption, while investment will act as the main growth engine, said a UBS economist on Thursday.



"This year will witness big challenges for China's imports and exports," Hu Yifan, regional chief investment officer and chief China economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, told a press conference held on Thursday.



Although the China-US trade war that began last year initially did not have a huge impact on China's exports, since most products were shipped in advance, December figures showed the impact, said Hu.



In December 2018, the value of China's imports and exports both contracted, falling 7.6 percent and 4.4 percent in US dollar terms, respectively, statistics from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed in January.



For the full year of 2018, China's total trade surged to $4.62 trillion in US dollar terms, up 12.6 percent on a yearly basis, said Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the GAC, on Monday during a press conference.



Exports rose 9.9 percent to $2.48 trillion, while imports were up 15.8 percent to $2.14 trillion.



As far as Hu is concerned, China's trade figures when it comes to year-on-year growth in the first quarter of this year are likely to be affected by the high base in the same period last year and the effect of tariffs.



"We think some deals between China and the US will be signed by March," said Hu, adding that it is difficult to reach a consensus on many fronts between the world's two largest economies in a short period.



China-US trade relations have gradually entered a "new paradigm" that is not merely about trade deficits and exchange rates. It also involves the rules of the game, market openness and intellectual property, as well as value and geopolitics, Hu noted.



She added that "the US economy and stock market have slowed down, which, to some degree, will ease its pressure on China in the next two years."



"We expect that China will stick with a relatively loose policy in order to cushion the pressure from the slowdown of economic growth and trade friction with the US."



UBS forecasts the People's Bank of China (PBC), the nation's central bank, will cut its reserve requirement reserve ratio (RRR) by 100-200 basis points (bps) this full year.



The latest cut took place on January 4 when the PBC announced it was reducing the RRR by 100 bps, the first time this year.



In terms of domestic consumption, which is showing sluggish growth especially in the vehicle and home appliance sectors, Hu said a general downgrading of consumption has emerged, which is set to be stimulated with relevant government policies.



Liu Xuezhi, a senior analyst of the Bank of Communications, disagreed with the so-called downgrade of consumption, which usually expands steadily in driving economic growth.



"Actually, we can see some newly emerging segments related to culture and tourism have boosted consumption in the past year," Liu told the Global Times on Thursday.



Weaker consumption in the auto and home appliance sectors - highly related to the property market - does not equate to a downgrade, said Liu.



Investment will play a much bigger role in driving this year's economy, Hu said, and investment in infrastructure construction will be a bright spot.



Liu said that approval of infrastructure investment projects will be accelerated this year with better financing policy support.



"Unlike the previous investment structure, this year's focus will be related to facilities around fifth-generation networks and logistics as well as infrastructure in remote areas," Liu added.





