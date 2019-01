Chinese sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Wuhu (539) stand in formation as it docks in Manila on Thursday. A Chinese naval task group consisting of two frigates - the Wuhu 539 and Handan 579 - and a replenishment ship Dongpinghu (960) arrived for a four-day goodwill visit. The last visit to the Philippines by the Chinese navy was in April 2017. Photo: AFP