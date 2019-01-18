Dragon dance performed for poverty relieving relocation in central China's Hubei

Locals perform dragon dance at Baishui settlement for poverty relieving relocation in Shadaogou Town of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2019. People moved to new houses thanks to poverty relief policy in Shadaogou Town, celebrating the coming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Meng Yinghao)

Locals perform dragon dance at Baishui settlement for poverty relieving relocation in Shadaogou Town of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2019. People moved to new houses thanks to poverty relief policy in Shadaogou Town, celebrating the coming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Meng Yinghao)

Locals perform dragon dance at Baishui settlement for poverty relieving relocation in Shadaogou Town of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2019. People moved to new houses thanks to poverty relief policy in Shadaogou Town, celebrating the coming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Meng Yinghao)

Locals perform dragon dance at Baishui settlement for poverty relieving relocation in Shadaogou Town of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2019. People moved to new houses thanks to poverty relief policy in Shadaogou Town, celebrating the coming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Meng Yinghao)

Locals beat drums at Baishui settlement for poverty relieving relocation in Shadaogou Town of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2019. People moved to new houses thanks to poverty relief policy in Shadaogou Town, celebrating the coming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Meng Yinghao)

A child touches the dragon light at Baishui settlement for poverty relieving relocation in Shadaogou Town of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2019. People moved to new houses thanks to poverty relief policy in Shadaogou Town, celebrating the coming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jun)

A child touches the dragon light at Baishui settlement for poverty relieving relocation in Shadaogou Town of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2019. People moved to new houses thanks to poverty relief policy in Shadaogou Town, celebrating the coming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jun)

Aerial photo shows locals performing dragon dance at Baishui settlement for poverty relieving relocation in Shadaogou Town of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2019. People moved to new houses thanks to poverty relief policy in Shadaogou Town, celebrating the coming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jun)