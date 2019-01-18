Chongqing solicits tourism ideas worldwide

Southwest China's Chongqing authorities are inviting global ideas on the municipality's cultural tourism, with rewards up to 300,000 yuan (about 44,260 US dollars).



The consultation lasting until April 19 is expected to introduce worldwide ideas and innovative thoughts to the cultural tourism development of Chongqing, China's popular "Mountain City."



Chongqing plans to promote the Three Gorges, its mountainous urban landscape and hot springs through the activity, said Liu Xiaonian, deputy director of Chongqing's culture and tourism sector.



Liu said they also welcomed ideas on how to balance the city's agricultural and industrial development with tourism development.



Organizers will offer prizes ranging from 5,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan to 37 contributors. Experts and institutions from home and aborad are also invited to make suggestions.

