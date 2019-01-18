Railway policemen conduct drill with police dogs for Spring Festival travel rush in Nanning

A police dog is seen in a drill for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A railway policeman conducts a drill with a police dog for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Railway policemen conduct a drill with police dogs for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Railway policemen conduct a drill with police dogs for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Railway policemen conduct a drill with police dogs for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Railway policemen conduct a drill with police dogs for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)