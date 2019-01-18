Thick fog hits New Delhi, India

Men stay at the entrance of a subway station in New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2019. New Delhi saw thick fog on Friday morning, which gradually faded away at noon. India usually greets thick fog between December and January. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

Men stay at the entrance of a subway station at New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2019. New Delhi saw thick fog on Friday morning, which gradually faded away at noon. India usually greets thick fog between December and January. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

Men ride in fog in New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2019. New Delhi saw thick fog on Friday morning, which gradually faded away at noon. India usually greets thick fog between December and January. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

A man cleans a street in fog in New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2019. New Delhi saw thick fog on Friday morning, which gradually faded away at noon. India usually greets thick fog between December and January. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)