China reports new African swine fever cases in Gansu

China's agriculture ministry on Friday said new cases of African swine fever had been confirmed in the country's northwestern province of Gansu.
The outbreaks occurred on two farms with a total of 190 pigs in the province's capital city of Lanzhou, with the viral disease infecting 143 of the pigs and killing 37, the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.
A team was dispatched to the area immediately, and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect affected pigs.
Transport of all pigs and related products out of or into the blockade region is forbidden, the ministry said.
African swine fever is believed to infect only pigs, and no humans or other species have thus far been infected.
China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.