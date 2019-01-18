Former senior provincial official under arrest for taking bribes

Zeng Zhiquan, a former senior official in south China's Guangdong Province, has been formally arrested for taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.



Zeng had been a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guangdong Provincial Committee and head of the provincial United Front Work Department, the SPP statement said.



The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervisory Commission (NSC) announced in July last year that Zeng was under investigation. He was expelled from the Party and dismissed from office for multiple violations on Jan. 4.



The NSC has completed the investigation into his case and handed it over to prosecuting agencies, the statement said.

