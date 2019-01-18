Top political advisor calls for enhanced efforts in united front work

China's top political advisor Wang Yang has highlighted the role of the united front in 2019, saying officials need to enhance efforts for the tough task of "uniting the people and pooling their wisdom."



Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks Friday at a meeting in Beijing for heads of united front work departments across the country.



Citing unprecedented tasks in reform, development and stability, Wang urged united front officials to implement the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans for the united front work and pool the wisdom and strength of all unite front workers.



While speaking of the hard-won results achieved by united front departments in 2018, Wang asked them to support non-Communist parties in performing their duties under the Chinese socialist system, and to create a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.



Wang called for consolidation of the harmonious relations between ethnic groups that are defined by equality, unity and mutual assistance.



Efforts must be made to solve outstanding issues in the field of religion and safeguard the harmony and stability of religious relations, he said.



United front departments must help make a favorable environment for the healthy development of the private sector, befriend and guide non-Communist intellectuals and members of the new social stratum, according to Wang.



You Quan, head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and urged officials to be more innovative when facing complex challenges.

