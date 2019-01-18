2 pilots of crashed Russian fighter jets rescued: defense ministry

Two pilots have been found and rescued at sea following a collision between two Su-34 fighter jets over the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.



The pilots were brought up on board rescue choppers and their conditions are satisfactory, the ministry said in a statement.



Earlier, the ministry said the two planes of the Russian Air Force collided while maneuvering during a training flight over the Sea of Japan at 8:07 a.m. Moscow time (0507 GMT). It said the planes performed the flights without ammunition and the crews managed to eject safely.



The Su-34 is Russia's all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber. It first flew in 1990 and has been in service with the Russian Air Force since 2014.

