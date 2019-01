Ghosn received $9 mln in damages

Arrested auto executive Carlos Ghosn improperly received 7.8 million euros ($9 million) in compensation from a joint venture between Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the companies said on Friday.



A joint investigation by the companies has found that Ghosn, ousted as chairman from both automakers, received the compensation without discussing it with the two other board members of the joint venture.