Political standoff intensifies as UK PM refuses to rule out ‘no-deal’ Brexit

Source:AFP Published: 2019/1/18 22:18:40





The world's fifth-largest economy is in political turmoil and grasping for solutions that could smooth its planned departure from the bloc.



Governments across Europe are triggering plans designed to avoid logjams at ports and airports when trade barriers go up should London fail to find a Plan B.



The government held individual talks with MPs from rival parties after narrowly surviving a confidence vote brought on by the crushing defeat over her old deal with Brussels on Tuesday.



But Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main opposition Labor party, called the talks a "stunt" and refused to meet May until she ruled out the possibility of Britain crashing out without any future arrangements in place.



In a written response to him Thursday, the prime minister said it was "impossible" for her to rule out no deal without stopping the process altogether.



"It is not within the government's power to rule out no deal," she wrote.



May will present her new approach to the House of Commons on Monday. MPs will then have a chance to submit amendments before a full debate on January 29 - exactly two months before Brexit date.



Downing Street on Thursday said May would miss next week's annual World Economic Forum meeting in



Meanwhile, leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage urged Leave campaigners to prepare for the event of a second referendum as Britain's deadlock continues.



"I don't want it anymore than you do but I am saying to you we have to face reality," he told a Leave Means Leave rally in London on Thursday night.





