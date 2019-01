Scenery of frozen Qinghai Lake

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 shows yaks grazing on a grassland near Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 shows sheep grazing on a grassland near Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019 shows the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)