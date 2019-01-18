White whales at breeding base of Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/18 23:02:18

A female white whale and a calf are seen at a breeding base of Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2019. Three white whale calves were born within 13 days in December 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
