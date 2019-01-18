Peppa new film trailer touches Chinese heart, lifts stock prices and online sales

A trailer of the new Peppa Pig film went viral on Chinese social media on Friday, sending related stock prices through the roof and heating up sales of Peppa Pig-like gifts on e-commerce platforms.



The trailer for the upcoming Peppa Pig Celebrates Chinese New Year film tells the story of Liu Yubao, a grandfather who lives alone in a remote village and tries very hard to figure out what is Peppa Pig as his grandchild asks for the character as a Chinese New Year gift. The trailer touched the heart of ordinary Chinese, as it reflects changes that are taking place in Chinese society such as rapid urbanization making more and more families live apart, elder people in rural areas trying hard to catch up with their children in embracing new technologies, pop culture, the use of internet and smartphones. In a phone call with his grandson, Liu knew that his grandchild wants Peppa as a gift for the Chinese New Year.



He looks it up in a dictionary and asks his neighbors, but no one knows what is Peppa. After a thorough investigation in the entire village, he got to know Peppa is a cartoon pig in pink, from a villager who once worked as a nanny in Beijing.



Liu decides to make a pink Peppa Pig all by himself and ends up giving a big surprise to his grandchild - an air blower-like Peppa.



The story became the second most popular topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Friday, sparking 402,000 online discussions as of 20:00 p.m.



Chinese rock-and-roll star Zheng Jun said the video is beautiful. Some netizens said they miss their homes and parents very much when they watch the video, and are so excited about the upcoming New Year's holidays.



The Chinese Lunar New Year is the most important occasion for family reunion, producing resonance and arousing emotional feelings among Chinese people, especially those living in big cities far from their hometowns.



Chinese stocks linked to Peppa Pig surged on Friday after the trailer went viral. Taobao merchants began to sell iron Peppa Pig gifts, similar to the one in the video on Friday. "Peppa Pig air blower: Happy Spring Festival reunion, Grandpa's love is priceless," is written on a shop in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. The product sells at 39 yuan ($5.8).



As if anticipating the popularity of the Peppa Pig-like air blower as a gift for the upcoming Chinese New Year, the local police in Beijing said in a post on Weibo that people with "Peppa Pig air blower" should clean gasoline out before traveling with it on train for safety reasons during the Spring Festival travel rush.





