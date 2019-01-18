China Cultural Week highlights China-Myanmar friendship

The China Cultural Week is being held in three major cities of Myanmar - Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay.



The China Cultural Week was launched on Wednesday and will last until Sunday.



The 2019 Spring Festival Gala, with the theme "Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship" and activities of the China Cultural Week, is aimed at deepening the China-Myanmar traditional friendship and strengthening cultural exchanges.



The event, which features different kinds of exhibitions and art performances, is hosted by the Information Office of the State Council of China, the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar, the provincial government of Yunnan, Myanmar's Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture.



It is organized by Yunnan Radio and Television Station, Yunnan Daily Newspaper Group, and Myanmar Radio and Television.



The China Cultural Week activities include the Spring Festival gala, a special photo exhibition featuring the achievement of China's poverty eradication efforts titled "Pursuing good life," broadcasting of Chinese TV programs, the China-Myanmar media forum, photography and calligraphy exhibition involving photos, paintings and handwriting created by artists, and a Spring Festival book sale week.



The Spring Festival gala will take place at Skynet Studio of the Shwe Than Lwin Media Co. Saturday evening to showcase a transnational Chinese New Year.



During the event, photo exhibition on China's poverty eradication efforts will be launched at Mandalay's Yunhua Normal University, Nay Pyi Taw's Myanmar Radio and Television Station and Yangon's China Cultural Center.



The China Cultural Week activities attracted the participation of the Myanmar people on Wednesday, the first day of the event.



U Soe Win, a Myanmar man who rushed to Yangon's China Cultural Center from Bago region, told Xinhua that he was extremely interested in the activities.



Myanmar and China are good neighbors, sharing identical and communicable culture, he said, adding such exchanges will contribute to Myanmar's development.

