Maintenance man prepares missiles for airplanes

Source:81.cn Published: 2019/1/18 23:38:33

A maintenance man assigned to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force Harbin Flight Academy prepares missiles for JL-9 fighter trainer airplanes prior to a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Wei)


 

A JL-9 fighter trainer airplane attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force Harbin Flight Academy soars over the sky during a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Wei)


 

A pilot cadet assigned to an aviation brigade under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Harbin Flight Academy gives a thumbs-up gesture in the cockpit of his JL-9 fighter trainer airplane prior to a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Wei)


 

