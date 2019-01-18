Maintenance man prepares missiles for airplanes

A maintenance man assigned to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force Harbin Flight Academy prepares missiles for JL-9 fighter trainer airplanes prior to a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Wei)

A JL-9 fighter trainer airplane attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force Harbin Flight Academy soars over the sky during a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Wei)

A pilot cadet assigned to an aviation brigade under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Harbin Flight Academy gives a thumbs-up gesture in the cockpit of his JL-9 fighter trainer airplane prior to a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Wei)