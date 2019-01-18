Attack helicopters receive power-on inspections

A group of WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army lift off successively for a flight training exercise on January 17, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

