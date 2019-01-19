At least 21 killed, 71 injured in pipeline explosion in Central Mexico

Photo: Xinhua

At least 21 people were killed and 71 others injured in an oil pipeline explosion in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, authorities said."I am at the scene ... At the moment, 21 deaths and 71 injured are reported," Omar Fayad, governor of Hidalgo, tweeted.The accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time (0100 GMT) in the community of San Primitivo in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, when dozens of people gathered around a leaking spot to collect fuel.The governor told local media that the fatal victims were burnt to death and that the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals by rescuers.According to local police, the leak in the pipeline of the state-owned petroleum company Pemex was reported at 5:04 p.m. local time (2304 GMT) and officers, firefighters and civil protection personnel were addressing the situation when the explosion happened.Video footage showed that many people had gathered to collect spilled fuel with large containers and ran in terror after the explosion which was followed by an immense fire.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted that he regretted the "serious situation" and that he had already instructed his government to control the fire and take care of the victims.The tragedy is one of the worst explosions in recent years caused by illegal taps on oil pipelines. The problem has been afflicting Mexico for many years and the current government is fighting it with a series of measures.