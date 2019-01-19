China expects 73 mln air trips during Spring Festival travel rush

China is expected to see an increased number of air trips during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).



During the 40-day travel rush from Jan. 21 to March 1, air travelers are expected to make 73 million trips, up 12 percent year on year, the CAAC said.



Hundreds of millions of Chinese return to their hometowns every year during the Chinese Lunar New Year to get together with their families. The Year of the Pig in the Chinese lunar calendar will begin on Feb. 5, 2019.



To enhance air transport capability, China's major airlines, including Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern, will increase flights to cope with the rising demand.



Traveling by air has become increasingly popular in China thanks to expanding air networks and rising household income.

