Light Festival Lucerne held in Switzerland

Visitors look at a lighting installation in the old town of Lucerne, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2019. The 1st Light Festival Lucerne was held in Lucerne from Jan. 10 to 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2019 shows the illuminated old town of Lucerne, Switzerland. The 1st Light Festival Lucerne was held in Lucerne from Jan. 10 to 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2019 shows the illuminated old town of Lucerne, Switzerland. The 1st Light Festival Lucerne was held in Lucerne from Jan. 10 to 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2019 shows the illuminated old town of Lucerne, Switzerland. The 1st Light Festival Lucerne was held in Lucerne from Jan. 10 to 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2019 shows reflection of a building's clock in the water in the old town of Lucerne, Switzerland. The 1st Light Festival Lucerne was held in Lucerne from Jan. 10 to 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)