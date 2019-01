Rescuers work at the site of a pipeline explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

The death toll from a pipeline explosion in central Mexico has risen to 66, the governor of Hidalgo State said on Saturday.The pipeline went ablaze at around 7:00 p.m. local time (0100 GMT) Friday in the community of San Primitivo of the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, when dozens of people gathered around a leak spot to collect fuel.