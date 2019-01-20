Chinese artists to debut unique "Moon Walk" in New York

New Yorkers will have a chance to enjoy an innovative version of "Moon Walk" presented by Chinese artists next month.



On Feb. 10, Chinese pipa virtuoso Min Xiaofen who plays solo Monk tunes will collaborate with Los Angeles-based Chinese American musician Alan Chan to explore new jazz through their new project Moon Walk, with inspiration drawn from the story of the goddess of the Moon Chang'e and Michael Jackson.



The seemingly impossible musical journey to the moon through time and space will be presented by a 7-piece ensemble at Brooklyn Library. It is also the musical work's New York debut following its world premiere in Los Angeles last August.



By fusing jazz classics with traditional Chinese folk melodies, the brand-new version of "Moon Walk" is expected to provide audience with a unique example of a synthesis of eastern and western cultures, said Min.

