China sweeps all three golds on first day of ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open

China swept all of the gold medals on the first day of finals at the Seamaster 2019 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open here on Saturday.



The day's first final was the mixed doubles event, where the Chinese duo of Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen (5th seeds) beat the host Hungarian duo of Adam Szudi/Szandra Pergel (8th seeds) 11-3, 11-6, 11-5.



"We kept an eye on them as they beat some good pairs on their way to the final. We kept focus our and tactics that we had prepared for the final. We worked well together as a partnership," Xu Xin said after the win.



The second final of the day was the all-Chinese women's doubles. Wang Manyu/Zhu Yuling (top seeds) beat Chen Meng/Sun Yingsha (3rd seeds) 8-11, 11-7, 15-13, 11-2.



The third and last final of the day was the all-Chinese men's doubles. Liang Jingkun/Xu Xin upset Fan Zhendong/Lin Gaoyuan 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8.



The men's and women's singles finals will be held on Sunday.

