Spring festival gala premiers in Yangon to celebrate China-Myanmar friendship

A wonderful transnational spring festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries.
The gala is expected to be broadcast on Feb. 4, the eve of Chinese New Year, by Myanmar Radio and Television and the Skynet TV.
Opened with a dance program "Loving Each Other" which depicted the two countries' deep "paukphaw" ("fraternal" in the Myanmar language) friendship, the gala also comprised of a variety of programs including songs and puppet dances.
Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang said at the gala that in the past year, China-Myanmar comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership developed in a good trend with expanded cooperation and exchanges at all levels, achieving positive development in joint building of the Belt and Road
Initiative and China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.
He said the gathering shared the joys of celebrating the spring festival, blessing the two countries' peoples on the occasion.
China always values "paukphaw" friendship, hoping Myanmar enjoys a prosperous economy and peace with more launching of cooperation to bring wealth to the two countries and the two peoples, said Ling Li, deputy director general of external promotion bureau of State Council Information Office of China.
Ling said the Chinese side would like to build China-Myanmar community of common destiny and cooperate with Myanmar in building China-Myanmar Economic Corridor under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
Yunnan province, which links Myanmar geographically, culturally and commercially, is an important province playing part of China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and will further push the cooperation in the sectors of economy and trade, culture, tourist, agriculture, education, healthcare and media in accordance with the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, said Zhao Jin, head of publicity department of Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.
Myanmar Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture U Aung Ko hoped that the two countries would enhance cooperation in these sectors to bring wealth to the two peoples.
The spring festival gala and China-Myanmar Cultural Week activities feature different kinds of exhibitions and art performances, aimed at deepening the China-Myanmar traditional friendship and strengthening cultural exchanges.
During the cultural week, photo exhibitions on China's poverty eradication efforts were also launched in Myanmar's three major cities, Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay.