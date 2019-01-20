China-US relations contribute to world peace, prosperity

China-US relations have achieved remarkable development over the past 40 years, delivering huge benefits to the two peoples and making significant contributions to world peace and prosperity, a senior Chinese diplomat said here Friday.



Addressing an event marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Chinese Consul General Wang Donghua said the older generation of Chinese and US leaders broke the ice of isolation between the two countries "with extraordinary strategic vision and political wisdom" to establish bilateral diplomatic ties.



"The establishment of China-US diplomatic relations has had a huge and profound impact on the development of our bilateral relations and the maintenance of world peace," Wang said.



San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at the event that the 40 years of China-US relations have been "a time of growing exchanges and understanding."



"We have realized the great possibilities of cooperation between our two nations, and this anniversary is a chance to remember that we have an enormous stake in each other's success," she said.



"In an interconnected world, countries would be more prosperous when we work together as one," said Breed.



Heidi Kuhn, founder and CEO of Roots of Peace, a California-based humanitarian NGO dedicated to the removal of landmines and rebuilding of war-torn regions, said her family has maintained very close relations with China and the Chinese people for 150 years.



"I look forward to the next 150 years ahead. I'm so proud of the formal diplomatic relations between the United States and China," Kuhn said.



Johannes Hoech, a San Francisco-based businessman who travels to China two to three times a year, said he has very close relations with China and made many Chinese friends.



"The prospect for the two countries is very positive. There's a lot of mutual interest. There is a lot of curiosity about each other's cultures and each other's backgrounds," he said.



"Since both countries' interests are much larger than their differences, I am sure they will find a way to work out a solution to those disputes," Hoech said.

